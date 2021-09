365-164_0813_e.1

The Old Bridge, Bridgend, Wales

In contrast to yesterday’s photograph, this medieval two arched stone footbridge that spans the River Ogmore was originally built in 1425, and in its day was the height of technology.

The bridge was repaired in 1775 and restored both in 2005 and 2011

Longest span: 14 m

Width: 2.6 m