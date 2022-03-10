365-331_4153_e.2

Previous
This sculpture of Sir Isaac Newton is outside the British Library in London.
"Newton", sometimes known as Newton after Blake, is a 1995 work by the sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi.

Neil

