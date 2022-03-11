Previous
Next
365-332_4146_e.1 by neil_ge
332 / 365

365-332_4146_e.1

Looks like a brand new Bombardier Aventras (Class 720) seen in Cambridge.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise