Previous
Photo 818
Out on my early morning walk........818
Beautiful morning.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
2
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
818
photos
25
followers
32
following
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
2
2
365
iPhone XR
13th July 2023 7:47am
Madeleine Pennock
Idylic shot! I might have cropped some of the water away to allow the eye to follow upstream, to the horizon and beyond! I hope you don't mind my critique?
July 13th, 2023
Neil
ace
On the contrary I welcome comments like this. Thank you.
July 13th, 2023
