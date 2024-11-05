Previous
Amber Hiscott's leaf inspired tribute to Delius by neil_ge
Photo 1298

Amber Hiscott's leaf inspired tribute to Delius

In Bradford, a tribute to “D.Delius” – a German wool merchant who was the father of the great international composer, Frederick Delius.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Neil

@neil_ge
bkb in the city ace
Fascinating sculpture
November 6th, 2024  
