Waiting for the 10.58 to Carlton Station......835 by neil_ge
Waiting for the 10.58 to Carlton Station......835

Nottingham Station is a wonderful Victorian building, all the ironwork in the roof structure is riveted by hand.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Neil

