Previous
Photo 837
Brick built horse and cart bridge over a mill stream........837
The water mill is behind me, the mill that exists today is likely to have been built in the 18th century along with this bridge.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
837
photos
25
followers
32
following
229% complete
View this month »
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely scene
August 5th, 2023
