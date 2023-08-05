Previous
Brick built horse and cart bridge over a mill stream
Brick built horse and cart bridge over a mill stream........837

The water mill is behind me, the mill that exists today is likely to have been built in the 18th century along with this bridge.
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely scene
