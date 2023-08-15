Previous
Seals at Horsey Gap......847
Photo 847

Seals at Horsey Gap......847

North Norfolk Coast. We expected a few seals bobbing in the sea but were confronted with a complete colony
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Neil

@neil_ge
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
August 15th, 2023  
