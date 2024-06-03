Previous
Training aircraft in close formation... by neil_ge
Photo 1141

Training aircraft in close formation...

...photographed yesterday at the Shuttleworth flying display.
Top-left P-6382 Miles Magister built 1939
Bottom-left P-3788 Miles Magister built 1938
Centre-right K-2585 de Havilland Tiger Moth was built in 1944.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Neil

@neil_ge
BillyBoy
Nicely shot.
June 3rd, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
June 3rd, 2024  
