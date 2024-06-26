Previous
Picture 1166 by neil_ge
Photo 1166

Picture 1166

Takes on the A66.

Whilst the rest of the country was bathed in glorious sunshine the road across the High Pennies was overcast, misty and drizzly but still quite warm!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

BillyBoy
Looks vert painterly.
June 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A hazy kinda mysterious feel. I like it!
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise