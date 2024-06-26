Sign up
Previous
Photo 1166
Picture 1166
Takes on the A66.
Whilst the rest of the country was bathed in glorious sunshine the road across the High Pennies was overcast, misty and drizzly but still quite warm!
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
25th June 2024 1:18pm
BillyBoy
Looks vert painterly.
June 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A hazy kinda mysterious feel. I like it!
June 26th, 2024
