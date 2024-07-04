Sign up
Previous
Photo 1174
There’s a moral to this story…..
…. I was all set for a walk down the beach, I’d taken a few warm up shots and the battery ran out, and my spares were in the hotel room, kind of disappointing!
I’ll not go out un-prepared again.
P-1177
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1178
photos
27
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th July 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 4th, 2024
