There's a moral to this story…..
There’s a moral to this story…..

…. I was all set for a walk down the beach, I’d taken a few warm up shots and the battery ran out, and my spares were in the hotel room, kind of disappointing!
I’ll not go out un-prepared again.
4th July 2024

Neil

Peter Dulis
Nice
July 4th, 2024  
