Previous
Photo 1208
Sculpture at Anglesey Abbey
This is from the archive, taken a couple of weeks ago, it's been a fruitless busy day!!!
p-1208
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
1
1
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th July 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh I recognise this - I was therej ust last week! Great detail!
August 7th, 2024
