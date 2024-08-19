Previous
Bronze cast statues at Barnsdale Gardens by neil_ge
Photo 1220

Bronze cast statues at Barnsdale Gardens

Created by Geoff Hamilton for BBC Gardeners' World, Barnsdale Gardens, in Rutland, is Britain's largest collection of individually designed gardens, and a wonderful place to visit for inspiration.

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Neil

@neil_ge
Photo Details

