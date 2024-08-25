Sign up
Photo 1226
Wheat left in the field!
There seem to be quite a few ears of wheat left after the combined harvester went through, the pigeons are very happy!!
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1237
photos
30
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th August 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
