Previous
Photo 1238
Nature 1 - Motor industry 0
May be small steps, but this car has been swamped by the woodland.
p-1238
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1248
photos
29
followers
29
following
339% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th September 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Makes one wonder what the story behind this is. Neat find. The rust photographs nicely!
September 6th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
seen better days :)
September 6th, 2024
