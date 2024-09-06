Previous
Nature 1 - Motor industry 0 by neil_ge
Nature 1 - Motor industry 0

May be small steps, but this car has been swamped by the woodland.

6th September 2024

Neil

@neil_ge
Kerry McCarthy
Makes one wonder what the story behind this is. Neat find. The rust photographs nicely!
September 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
seen better days :)
September 6th, 2024  
