All Trains Cancelled at Euston... by neil_ge
Photo 1258

All Trains Cancelled at Euston...

....due to an incident up the line,
I'll try again tomorrow!
Fingers crossed it will be incident-free.....
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Neil

@neil_ge
