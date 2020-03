Rhubarb

My rhubarb plant has survived so much over the years. Skips being placed on top of it. A year living in a random pot. Moving location twice. A compost bin moving into it's territory. The question is can it survive a 7 year old and football? So far the odds aren't great and it's getting trampled. Oh well, rhubarb and custard it will be for pudding tonight after our walk. Stay safe everyone.