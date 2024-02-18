Previous
Next
Sammy by newbank
Photo 1283

Sammy

Aperture 4
Exposure 0
ISO 400
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Newbank Lass

@newbank
351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is one great looking cake he has there 🧡
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise