A view from home.

Shot a roll of B and W film this morning. This power station dominates the view, had a 2hr drive around the countryside stopping and taking photos at different places. Only 6 months left until it goes and then the view of home will be no more. Film posted. Now wait for the postman and keep my fingers crosssed something looks okay! Mix of 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 135mm lenses.