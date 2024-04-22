Sign up
Photo 1288
Casa - How about here?
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
4
1
Newbank Lass
@newbank
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX7
Taken
18th August 2016 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Newbank Lass
@casablanca
- how about here? Read email first :)
April 23rd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful. Is that a crocodile in the water near the rocks!!
April 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@newbank
Oh yes, this seems most likely. Picnic possibilities, but not the stilton tub LOL. I favour peanut butter sandwiches and a piece of ginger cake and relaxing with a good book indeedy. Do you think we can catch them up??
April 23rd, 2024
Newbank Lass
@casablanca
Hopefully. Or they return home rested and ready to function again :)
April 23rd, 2024
