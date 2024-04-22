Previous
Casa - How about here? by newbank
Newbank Lass

@newbank
@casablanca - how about here? Read email first :)
April 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful. Is that a crocodile in the water near the rocks!!
April 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@newbank Oh yes, this seems most likely. Picnic possibilities, but not the stilton tub LOL. I favour peanut butter sandwiches and a piece of ginger cake and relaxing with a good book indeedy. Do you think we can catch them up??
April 23rd, 2024  
Newbank Lass
@casablanca Hopefully. Or they return home rested and ready to function again :)
April 23rd, 2024  
