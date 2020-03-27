Previous
Washing by newbank
Photo 943

Washing

Thankful for daily routines to hang the day on. Washing out in the morning. Back in at teatime. Feel bit overwhelmed today.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Newbank Lass

@newbank
Photo Details

KWind ace
Cool image!! Distraction is key to my mental health at the moment. Stay safe !
March 27th, 2020  
