Photo 943
Washing
Thankful for daily routines to hang the day on. Washing out in the morning. Back in at teatime. Feel bit overwhelmed today.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
1
0
Newbank Lass
@newbank
KWind
ace
Cool image!! Distraction is key to my mental health at the moment. Stay safe !
March 27th, 2020
