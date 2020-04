Shadow

My shadow. He has taken social distancing to the opposite extreme. He spends most of his day within 2 metres of me. Unless he is with the x-sitter (x-box). Thankfully he is good fun to be with, gives a mean squidge (his own word for a cuddle), has a sense of humour particular to 7 year old boys (heavily features bodily functions) and has put me on a 23 stage training development to be become a better goalie. Thankfully I passed stage 1.