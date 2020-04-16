Sign up
Photo 962
Loaf
Made some bread today.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Newbank Lass
ace
@newbank
Photo Details
Pat Knowles
ace
That looks delicious Ruth, well done! Light & risen nicely...I bet that didn't last long!
April 16th, 2020
