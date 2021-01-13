Sign up
Photo 1003
13th January
Phone shot today. Wet and grey and yuk. Thankful that after nearly a year of limited other company these two 98% of the time are best mates.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
0
0
Newbank Lass
ace
@newbank
1575
photos
118
followers
49
following
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
125
446
999
1000
1001
447
1002
1003
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
13th January 2021 5:21pm
