February 5th - Home Life

This is life at home for my 8 yr old.
1. Teams schoolwork
2. Chess
3. Teddy
4. Food
Throw in a few cuddles here and there, daily walks and sleep and it about sums up life at the moment. His brain is all chess at the moment. Started 1 to 1 coaching in the new year after getting to 7th in the under 8s category of the British championships under his own steam. Thankful for something to occupy his time and mind. We had giggles to this mornings poem writing.
There was once a jolly old cat
Who was wearing a hat
It was quite a sight
And gave me a fright
His whiskers were long
And he was very strong
One day he said I'm so strong I can pick up a house
And one day he said I can chase a mouse
He likes to eat
And so, one day he we down our bin to find some meat
He loves to dance
And prance prance prance
His favourite drink is fanta
And he got some from Santa
His name is Benj
And he comes from Stonehenge
He's nearly ten
And he has visited big ben
Now he is off to bed
To sleep with his ted.