February 5th - Home Life

This is life at home for my 8 yr old.

1. Teams schoolwork

2. Chess

3. Teddy

4. Food



Throw in a few cuddles here and there, daily walks and sleep and it about sums up life at the moment. His brain is all chess at the moment. Started 1 to 1 coaching in the new year after getting to 7th in the under 8s category of the British championships under his own steam. Thankful for something to occupy his time and mind. We had giggles to this mornings poem writing.



There was once a jolly old cat

Who was wearing a hat

It was quite a sight

And gave me a fright

His whiskers were long

And he was very strong

One day he said I'm so strong I can pick up a house

And one day he said I can chase a mouse

He likes to eat

And so, one day he we down our bin to find some meat

He loves to dance

And prance prance prance

His favourite drink is fanta

And he got some from Santa

His name is Benj

And he comes from Stonehenge

He's nearly ten

And he has visited big ben

Now he is off to bed

To sleep with his ted.