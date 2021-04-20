Previous
Next
White sheet AYWMC Homework Week 1. by newbank
Photo 1041

White sheet AYWMC Homework Week 1.

Homework week 1 for A Year with my camera course. I had no idea digital cameras see in grey. Hoping learning the techniques of my digital camera properly may mean I can use my grandfathers old cameras with film.
20th April 2021 20th Apr 21

Newbank Lass

@newbank
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise