Football

Inspired by a programme on the bbc, about 6 amateur photographers, who spend a month being trained and set challenges by professionals. Made me miss photography. I get so frustrated by the loss of technique from not using camera that I keep giving up. In the programme they are set phone challenges to strip away the technicalities of cameras and getting them thinking about the actual image and get creative. Inspiring stuff. Littlest playing in national chess tournament today, still isolating so some football in garden nearest he will get to exercise today. He's like a dog, he needs his daily walks! Thankful though, so thankful, blessed and priviledged to have a garden.