Today by newbank
Photo 1047

Today

Feeling rubbish after 2nd vaccine, slept the afternoon away, this morning watched next photography episode on bbc. One of their challenges was to use phones to take flowers. So I've had a wander in garden for 5 minutes to have some fresh air.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Newbank Lass

@newbank
286% complete

