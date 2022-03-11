Sign up
Photo 1190
11th March - Sheep and Shed
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
4
0
Newbank Lass
@newbank
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
11th February 2022 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley Aldridge
ace
lovely countryside shot.
March 11th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely scene of shades of grey & a very nice shed & sheep…. Very picturesque.
March 11th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Very rurally scenic.
March 11th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
lovely shot, I really like the shadow of the tree in the shot.
March 11th, 2022
