18th March - Blossom by newbank
Photo 1196

18th March - Blossom

Littlest is home today, he split his lip open in PE yesterday and was feeling fairly fragile this morning with a swollen and sore mouth. We went for some fresh air and I remembered my camera to capture the beautiful blossom.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Newbank Lass

@newbank
327% complete

