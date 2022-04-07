Cuddles

Cuddles joined our family on Christmas Day 2021. He is settling into life well. He is very fond of sleeping, sleeping and a bit more sleeping. When he isn't sleeping he does a fair bit of cuddling and keeping Benji company when he plays chess. He enjoys listening to Paddington Bear stories, though he is shocked by the amount of trouble that Paddington gets into. He never would get into the kind of scrapes Paddington does, mainly because he spends so much time asleep. Tonight he was feeling a tad chilly so decided his fur wasn't enough and he fancied a pair of pjs. Thankfully he found some in a cupboard that fitted him just nicely. After a hard days sleeping and eating chocolate cake he is all ready for bed and a good nights sleep cuddled up with Benji.