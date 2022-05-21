Previous
21 May - Dancing in the Breeze by newbank
21 May - Dancing in the Breeze

Energy levels so low... Loved watching this field of crops dancing in the breeze this week.
21st May 2022

Newbank Lass

@newbank
gloria jones ace
Wonderful image
May 21st, 2022  
Taffy ace
So elegant -- and beautiful in b&w bringing out the texture and structures.
May 21st, 2022  
