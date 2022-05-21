Sign up
21 May - Dancing in the Breeze
Energy levels so low... Loved watching this field of crops dancing in the breeze this week.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
21st May 2022 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful image
May 21st, 2022
Taffy
ace
So elegant -- and beautiful in b&w bringing out the texture and structures.
May 21st, 2022
