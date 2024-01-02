Previous
2nd January by newbank
Photo 1270

2nd January

Sammy
+1 exposure
Aperture 4
50mm
ISO 320

My notes to match up with film when it comes. Wet and wet and wet and wet and wet today

Lamp and plant
Exposure +2
ISO 640
5.6 Aperture
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Newbank Lass

@newbank
347% complete

