Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1270
2nd January
Sammy
+1 exposure
Aperture 4
50mm
ISO 320
My notes to match up with film when it comes. Wet and wet and wet and wet and wet today
Lamp and plant
Exposure +2
ISO 640
5.6 Aperture
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Newbank Lass
@newbank
1270
photos
94
followers
10
following
347% complete
View this month »
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
2nd January 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close