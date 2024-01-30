Previous
30th January by newbank
Photo 1279

30th January

35mm
5.6 aperture
Iso 800
-1, 0, +1

My notes to match film when processed
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Newbank Lass

@newbank
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Such beautiful pink stripes!
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise