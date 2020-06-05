Sign up
First spark of Winter
Since its Winter here where I live, and it started not to long ago, I decided to capture that spirit.
I sort of tried to make everything greyscale and the fire, well, colorful and I think I did it well?
But yeah!
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Littlekasia
ace
@ngolab
My name is Natarsha and I am 14 years old. I like photography, that's why I'm here! :D I'm an artist and I like drawing animals and...
red
fire
winter
warm
orange
wood
season
burning
coal
heat
cosy
littlekasia
lk_winter
Pigeons Farm
ace
Nothing better than the heat form a wood fire place to warm up your winter.
June 5th, 2020
