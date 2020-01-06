Previous
Next
Split tree by nicolaeastwood
Photo 856

Split tree

I spotted this on Sunday on my stomp to the canal but it’s a bit of a worry as one half of the tree over hangs my new office!

Will need to get someone to come and look at it I think!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise