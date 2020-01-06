Sign up
Photo 856
Split tree
I spotted this on Sunday on my stomp to the canal but it’s a bit of a worry as one half of the tree over hangs my new office!
Will need to get someone to come and look at it I think!
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Nicola Eastwood
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
5th January 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
