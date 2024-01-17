Previous
Philbert the Pheasant by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1214

Philbert the Pheasant

A visitor to my office today. What a treat to see him strutting around outside!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
