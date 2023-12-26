Previous
Next
Munger - new Office Mascot by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1210

Munger - new Office Mascot

Secret Santa gift and named after the wise and sage soul that was Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s business partner who passed away a month short of his 100th birthday just before Christmas.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
2024 - I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way. I...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise