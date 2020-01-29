The Gresham Grasshoper

Taken on 30th

I’ve been travelling to and through the City of London for 34 years this year and in the early days I would travel with my Dad who in turn started his days I. The City in 1946. We used to spot all the old signs and little bits of history.

There has always been a golden grasshopper on the roof of the Royal Exchange and walking through Lombard St I spotted this sign.

The grasshopper was on the crest of the Sir Thomas Gresham who was a merchant and financier acting on behalf of King Edward VI and Edward's half-sisters, queens Mary I and Elizabeth I. In 1565 Gresham founded the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

I love this history around the City.