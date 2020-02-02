Previous
Super Bowl Day
Super Bowl Day

Was going to try to stay awake - wanted the 49ers to win because the coach played for “our team” and hubby was given this shirt by someone we met at a game over 20 years ago. He treasures it hugely!
