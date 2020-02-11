Sign up
Photo 884
Ziggy Dog!
Today’s visitor to the office - Ziggy’s Daddy is a friend of ours who has been cutting back our hedges at home.
Ziggy stood looking into the office until I went out and made a fuss of her. Then she’d go away, chase a few sticks and come back for more cuddles!!
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
