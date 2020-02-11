Previous
Next
Ziggy Dog! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 884

Ziggy Dog!

Today’s visitor to the office - Ziggy’s Daddy is a friend of ours who has been cutting back our hedges at home.

Ziggy stood looking into the office until I went out and made a fuss of her. Then she’d go away, chase a few sticks and come back for more cuddles!!
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise