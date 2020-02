Emergency take off

Taken yesterday I was walking to Denmark Hill station in South London thinking how much the area must have changed since my Mum was living there as a child during the second world war.

She used to talk of trams running by on their rails and the time the doodle-bug bomb hit the dairy opposite and she saw all the milk bottles flying through the air.

Then all of a sudden I could hear the helicopter start up and off they went from the roof of the hospital. Safe journey and success outcome we hope.