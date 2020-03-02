Sign up
Photo 898
My new little work pals
I have a pair of blue tits, two pairs of feisty territorial robins who squabble, a pair of dunnocks and two pairs of black birds.
There are also pigeons, magpies and jays, but I try to keep them away so the little ones can feed. It's not distracting at all, really it isn't....
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
