My new little work pals by nicolaeastwood
Photo 898

My new little work pals

I have a pair of blue tits, two pairs of feisty territorial robins who squabble, a pair of dunnocks and two pairs of black birds.

There are also pigeons, magpies and jays, but I try to keep them away so the little ones can feed. It's not distracting at all, really it isn't....
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
