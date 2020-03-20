Previous
Changed the sign and cleared a desk in my office for her! by nicolaeastwood
Changed the sign and cleared a desk in my office for her!

She’s back from school - feels good to have her home, although there were tears from the girls, the staff and the parents yesterday.
Feel so determined to make this a time we can remember for good reasons while keeping some structure. Talk that they won’t go back until September and GCSE mocks will be in October - the girls are worried that they have to teach themselves the rest of their courses.
Of course this isn’t the case school has been amazing - bringing online resources together and there will be Microsoft Teams lessons and all sorts. A bit of ingenuity and we can get through this! Stay safe all!! xx
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
