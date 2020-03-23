Previous
Remote Learning by nicolaeastwood
Remote Learning

Here she is doing remote lessons at her desk. Am so pleased with her attitude on day one. All very odd and strange and I think she feels very cut off from her normal routine, but she's been brilliant, and hasn't made too much mess in my office yet!
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Nicola Eastwood

