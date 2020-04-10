Previous
Next
Lavender bags by nicolaeastwood
Photo 930

Lavender bags

Not so Little D's school are writing letters and sending lovely things to the residents of a nursing home near school.

We made little lavender bags for them yesterday.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise