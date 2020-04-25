Previous
This is my Godson by nicolaeastwood
He was 18 today and we couldn’t be there to enjoy his birthday lunch!

We did a virtual cheers on Zoom!
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
