Little Myrtle
Photo 1034

Little Myrtle

A friend gave me this lovely little Myrtle plant when my Dad passed away. It looks so lovely with its very classy little plastic windmill!

Today would have been my Mum's 86th birthday. I do miss them both. xx
24th July 2020

Nicola Eastwood

