5k challenge by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1098

5k challenge

School wanted us all to do 5k for Charity!
Run walk swim bike anything we like! We actually really enjoyed it. Should get out on our bikes much more.
26th September 2020

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
