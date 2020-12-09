Previous
Hedging by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1135

Hedging

Spotted this fabulous bit of proper hedging on my way back from dropping something to Not so little D at school - there were road works and I thought I'd go cross county - so glad I did.
9th December 2020 9th Dec 20

Nicola Eastwood

